intensive careA holiday in the northern Spanish resort of Lloret de Mar has ended in a drama for two sporty Dutch people. The young tourists fell about twenty meters while walking on a coastal path. The two were seriously injured as a result.

The incident happened in the night from Monday to Tuesday in Lloret de Mar, one of the most touristic resorts on the Costa Brava, extremely popular especially with Dutch young people.

Around 1:30 am, the police received a report that two young men were in distress on the Camino de Ronda. That is a walking route of a total of 583 kilometers, which runs from the French border to the Ebro delta, with a lot of height and low difference.

A walk on the path is not without risks, which is why there are fences to prevent falls, for example. It is suspected that the Dutch climbed over the fence to enjoy a certain view, write Spanish media. Then they would have lost their balance and fell about twenty meters. This is said to have happened between the section of Roca d'en Maig and Dona Marinera, a well-known bronze statue of a fisherman's wife looking out over the ocean from a vantage point.

Multiple injuries

Upon arrival, alerted officers found two men with multiple injuries. According to the Spanish news site El Case are the tourists in their twenties. One of them is in intensive care and is in mortal danger. The other is in the same hospital in Girona, but on a different ward. He would be stable. The Dutch spent a few days in the town of Lloret de Mar and stayed in an apartment.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet received a request for consular assistance. For that reason, no further information about the incident can be given at this time.

Not the first time

It is according to the Spanish news site Lavan Guardia incidentally, not the first time that an accident has happened on the Camino de Ronda. In 2017, for example, a 21-year-old Austrian died when he fell off a cliff near Fenals beach at dawn.