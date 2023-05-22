The state of the Mar Menor in south-east Spain is unstable. Massive amounts of algae are still forming, and not a single blue flag is flying on the beaches. However, tourists are not put off by this. Almost all of the vacation rentals on La Manga are already rented, say real estate agents.

Cartagena – amounts of dead algae on the beaches, muddy shores, an unpleasant smell and always the latent danger that algae blooms will form and that the Mar Menor in south-eastern Spain could tip over: that doesn’t exactly invite you to spend your holiday in Spain’s tourist stronghold Mar Menor in the Murcia region on the Costa Cálida. The pictures of the massive fish deaths in October 2019 and August 2021, after the inland sea ran out of oxygen, were also an international topic and should not be forgotten so quickly.

Or is it? All these inconveniences don’t seem to deter tourists from spending their summer holidays in the Mar Menor, it wasn’t always like that. La Manga and Cabo de Palos on the coast of Cartagena in Spain are very popular. Most of the holiday apartments are already rented, many of the real estate agencies reported to the newspaper “La Verdad”. In the high season, between the second week in July and the penultimate week in August, it is almost impossible to find accommodation, according to costanachrichten.com.

Mar Menor almost fully booked: Hardly any holiday apartments left for the summer

The demand has increased significantly and exceeds the supply. At the same time, prices have remained within limits and only increased by five percent because of electricity costs. Most summer vacationers come from Spain, but visitors from Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg are also drawn to the Mar Menor. On average, tourists stay around 15 days.

A real estate agent offers an apartment in Cala Reona in Cartagena in August for 3,500 euros. At the north end of the La Manga estuary, away from the tourist hustle and bustle, apartments range from €500 to €1,000 for a week in July. In August it will be another 100 to 200 euros more expensive. The real estate market is also recovering in Los Urrutias, Punta Brava and Los Nietos on the Mar Menor. Almost all holiday apartments are already rented, say the brokers. That was not always so. Because of the disastrous state of the Mar Menor on Spain’s coast, owners have tried to rent or sell their apartments at low prices in recent years.

But during the corona pandemic in Spain, the coast of the Mar Menor was apparently rediscovered. Out-of-towners bought the seafront apartments just a few minutes drive from the cities of Cartagena and Murcia. Those who rented an apartment for the first time would have immediately booked again for the next time.

Mar Menor almost fully booked: not a single blue flag flies on the beaches of the lagoon

It doesn’t seem to bother holidaymakers either that the beaches on the Mar Menor have not received the Blue Flag seal of approval for the seventh time in a row. While nine Blue Flags fly on the beaches of leader Águilas, there are exactly zero on the Mar Menor. The reason is obvious. You can see the pollution in the inland sea. Due to pollution with nitrate-containing sewage, masses of algae and slime form on the banks, which are regularly removed by cleaning teams. The communities that share the Mar Menor, Cartagena, San Javier, Los Alcázares and San Pedro del Pinatar, have not even applied for a seal of approval.

In Spain, the Adeac Association for Environmental Education and Consumer Protection awards the Blue Flags for clean beaches, good water quality, separate waste disposal, information boards about flora and fauna and access for people in wheelchairs. This year, a total of 34 flags will fly on the Murcia coast, 28 on beaches and six in marinas.

Mar Menor: State is unstable – heat waves and storms can be dangerous

How is the Mar Menor doing just before the summer season? The scientific diagnosis of the state of the lagoon, made by the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) on behalf of the Ministry of the Environment, does not sound very reassuring. The Mar Menor is still in an unstable condition, it said. Not even a minimally resilient equilibrium has been reached. Unfavorable conditions such as storms or heat waves can cause the inland sea to topple over again.

This is due to the continuous influx of nutrients in the form of nitrates and phosphates from agriculture, which enter the Mar Menor via the Ramblas and the high water table. In addition, the salt content is too low and the water is cloudy, which prevents seagrass beds from forming at a depth of three meters. The IEO report shows that the average sea temperature has increased by two degrees Celsius over the past 30 years, especially since 2014.

Mar Menor: 2,700 tons of algae have already been cleared away this year – a sign of the high pollution

The company hired by the Murcia state government to remove the algae removed 26,000 tons of dead seaweed from the inland sea last year. The costs were 11.7 million euros. So far this year, 2,700 tons have been fished out of the water. The increased algae production is demonstrable evidence of a nutrient surplus, said scientist Juan Manuel Ruiz of the IEO.

The good news: The Mar Menor is currently not suffering from a lack of oxygen. According to the scientific committee, bathers need not have any concerns. The water is said to be of very good quality on all the beaches of the Mar Menor.