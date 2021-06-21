L’summer has officially begun and the desire to escape out of town is catching on: according to the data released by Immobiliare.it studies, the demand for houses to buy is running in the main tourist areas, recording record peaks. An increase due, in part, to the long months of lockdown that have trapped millions of Italians inside their homes. And now, those who can, consider enjoying, and not just renting, homes far from the chaos of the city, with the hope of extending a form smart or hybrid of work.

According to the Immobiliare report, the greatest increase in requests is visible in the tourist resorts that are easily reachable from the major centers, in particular from Milan and Rome: in fact, there has been a real boom for Five lands and for the gulf of Gaeta. Following, the other areas that have marked a volume of demand far above last year, are: Costa degli Dei, the Tyrrhenian coast of Calabria in front of the Aeolian Islands, with a + 71%, the archipelago of the Pontine islands which recorded + 70%, Cilento with + 68%, Maremma Laziale with + 67% and the Tuscan archipelago with + 62%.

While on the price front, the most significant increases – reports the report of the Studies Office of Scenari Immobiliari – concern Porto Cervo, with minimum and maximum prices per square meter between 7 thousand and 12,450 euros, up by +4.8 percent, to Capri. from 10,200 to almost 20 thousand euros per square meter, + 4.5% on 2019, ea Porto Ercole in Tuscany, where prices range from 5750 to over 10,500 euros per square meter with an increase of 4.3 percent. But increases from 4% upwards, they also register a Santa Margherita Ligure, Amalfi and San Vincenzo in Tuscany.

But not just the sea. In June, as the Immobiliare.it report notes, only a Courmayeur, with prices per square meter from 6,350 to 11,650 per square meter, the increase was + 4.8% over the same period of 2020. Considering that, overall – explains the Sole 24 Ore– the residential segment in Italy recorded an average decline of -2.2% in prices in June, the “second home” asset shows a change of perspective on the part of Italian investors.

“After years of market stagnation, from May 2020 moving to second homes now appears for many to be the only guarantee of being able to move from their residence – explained Carlo Giordano, managing director of Immobiliare.it -. More than a beach house, you are looking for a real second home, for the weekend, remote work, remote study and hobbies. To be used this year as a holiday resort and probably as a source of income for the years to come, with the end of the pandemic, the reopening of tourism and the newfound opportunity to travel “, added Giordano.

Finally, sui most requested real estate cuts, Vincenzo De Tommaso, head of Idealista’s Studies Office, explained that according to ad hoc surveys, the most requested are “one-room and two-room apartments where prices per square meter are higher in Versilia, Cinque Terre, the Campania archipelago, Argentario, Taormina, Costa Smeralda, but also in the Riviera Romagnola, three-room apartments in Gargano, Riviera delle Palme, the Aeolian Islands, Jesolo, in San Vito lo Capo, 4 o 5 rooms on the Egadi Islands, Pelagie and on the Abruzzo coast. Swimming pool and garden the most requested extras. On the Amalfi Coast, however, the Terrace“.