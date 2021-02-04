In Spain it is customary for the royal family to spend their holidays in Marivent, a mansion located on the island of Mallorca. At least for a few days a year, the King, his wife and his daughters (and usually also his mother, Queen Sofía) spend a few days in the Balearic Islands, resting and also with some events on an agenda that is not official but has been been filled in recent years with many informal events closely followed by the press. Afterwards, they usually spend a few days in an unknown destination privately.

That is not usually the way of acting of the rest of European royal families. Although they do some summer posing, the most senior members of royalty usually move to private residences and outside their countries of origin where they seek privacy, tranquility and to be able to receive friends and family safely and calmly. However, these houses often cause problems: because of the countries in which they are located, because of their construction, or simply because of the time chosen by the monarchs to travel.

The last to face a controversy over this matter have been the kings of the Belgians, Felipe and Matilde. The couple and their four children have spent their holidays on the Ile d’Yeu for years, a small territory in the Atlantic Ocean located on the coast between Nantes and La Rochelle. However, until a few days ago it was not known that they also owned a property in it, something that has been discovered for something as insignificant as 10 square meters.

Because 10 meters more was what the kings asked to be able to expand their house, as the media has revealed France-Ouest. Yeu’s house is not a mansion of great proportions, but a country house in a rather dilapidated state. The island’s laws allow all its owners to expand their properties by up to 30 meters, taking some of the wooded land that surrounds them, but the king wanted 40 meters to be able to build an annex for his bodyguards. Actually, the permit has not been officially requested by Felipe of Belgium, but has done so under the pseudonym of Philippe Legrande (literally “Felipe el Grande”), and has argued the exceptionality of those 10 extra meters as “for the general interest ”: In this case, the aim is to guarantee your safety.

This little fight has risen to a level and is no longer run by the City Council, but by the prefecture, as explained by the Belgian media SoirMag. When taking it before the municipal council, several neighbors and political officials have seen that this request is a privilege for the king because of who he is. And that is why it has also been known that the royal family had a house in the place since 2019. It was in August 2020 when they requested the extension permit.

Something similar happened in 2012 to the then new kings of the Netherlands. Máxima and Guillermo had bought a 4,000 square meter luxury villa in Kranidi, in the heart of the Peloponnese, in April 2011, a € 4.5 million operation that the Dutch people did not like too much. But complications came a year after the purchase, when they wanted to expand it with a jetty, a small private port that required fencing and the construction of a building for security guards. Permits are especially difficult to obtain as it is a protected land, something that particularly irritated the population of the area. The argument for this expansion was security, and even the prime minister had to explain why. In 2014 the Greek house was once again in the fore for the purchase of an adjoining land valued at 35,000 euros for 460,000 and that it was the Dutch Ministry of Justice who managed the operation.

Guillermo and Máxima were repeat offenders, although the Greek episode was not as complicated as that of the house that was being built in Mozambique in 2009. So they paid part of that mansion in Machangulo, in the south of the country, to a real estate agent who had an account. in the tax haven of Jersey. They complied with all taxes, but the enormous waste in the midst of the economic crisis, the security costs involved in traveling to Africa from Europe and the complicated investment ended up demoralizing the then princes, who finally decided to sell it for a symbolic price.

Less time ago, the crown princes of Denmark, Frederick and Mary, have been in the spotlight. A year ago now, in January 2020, they both explained that their four children, Princes Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine, were going to spend twelve weeks at the Swiss boarding school Lemania-Verbier International School and that their mother would be close to them. Their place of residence: a house they had bought a decade ago and had not reported. The royal house considered it a “private matter”, but the Danish left colored the institution for not having realized the operation, but also for renting the house when they were not in it and pocketing the amount they took out.

Apparently, and according to the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, the heirs demanded an income of “between 4,000 and 11,600 euros [al cambio de las coronas danesas], which were pocketed tax-free, when they also receive almost three million euros from the public purse “. Finally the royal house decided that the couple would stop collecting the rent for the farm.

A similar move to that made by Haakon and Mette Marit from Norway, who also announced a year ago that they were renting one of their houses, only in this case it was an apartment adjoining their own in Asker, in Skaugum, 20 kilometers from Oslo, and located in the same building, so that tenants would enjoy 24-hour protection. The farm where the house was had been a gift from the kings Harald and Sonia and for the rental house, of 287 square meters, they asked for 2,700 euros per month. Being a private property, the controversy quickly faded. The problem had come four years earlier, in 2016, when Haakon had to apologize for renting five of the houses in that complex illegally, without municipal permits, and pocketing 155,000 euros.

More recently, the Grand Dukes of Luxembourg have also had problems with the change of their place of residence, in the spotlight for a year after the publication of the Waringo report that called into question the bad practices of the couple (especially of the Grand Duchess, Maria Teresa) with her employees. As if that displeasure had not been enough, a few weeks ago they were criticized for having spent the Christmas holidays in Biarritz, something that in the middle of the pandemic was considered little exemplary.