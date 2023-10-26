EThe Spanish brand Benimar has only been present with us since last year; like Eura Mobil, it belongs to the Trigano Group. Brand new this year is the entry-level Yrteo series, which features two partially integrated models based on the Ford Transit. The Y 861, which costs around 65,000 euros, is the larger of the two with a length of 6.70 meters and offers space for two campers with two lengthwise single beds in the rear.

The Yrteo is 2.14 meters wide, but it doesn’t look slim and it stands stylishly on its light alloy wheels. The overhang of the rear is not a problem, but rather the carelessly installed waste water valve behind the right rear wheel is displeasing. When reversing, you have to keep an eye on the curbs. Inside, there is the currently popular mix of dark furniture design, which is interrupted by flaps and doors in a creamy white color. The light-colored covers on the seat cushions, which are too soft, easily absorb any travel souvenir from the camping meadow or the breakfast table; faux leather upholstery is available as an option.