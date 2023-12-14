We continue with our Christmas lists, and this time the time has come to list everything an Xbox fan wants to see under the tree on December 25. This year, Microsoft had several very important launchesas they were Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield and Forza Motorsportas well as a new model of the Series S. All this and more you can find below.

Xbox Series S console with 3 months of Game Pass included

The Xbox Series S continues to be a great option for all those who want to get into this mediumand with this edition you will not only have a good piece of hardware at your disposal, but also three months of Game Pass.

Xbox Series X 1 TB Console – Bundle Diablo IV

If you want a little more power, and you like having your physical library, then the Xbox Series X is for you. And if that was not enough, This package includes the acclaimed Diablo IV.

Xbox Series S 1TB

Now, if you want a middle ground between the traditional Series S and the Series then this improved version of the Series S is what you are looking for. As its name implies, this piece of hardware has 1TB of memory, but it is cheaper and more compact than its bigger brother.

Microsoft Official Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – Limited Edition starfield

starfield It was one of the most striking games of this year, and Microsoft celebrated its launch with a new controlwhich looks spectacular, and is a perfect gift for anyone looking to expand their accessory collection.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB Solid State Drive

No matter what console you have, it's always good to have extra space. Not only does this solid state drive give you this, but all the games here will also make use of the SSD, and the benefits of the hardware.

Xbox Wireless Headset

These are the official Xbox headphones, which work in a similar way to the Pulse 3D of the PS5so you can expect great audio quality, and several additional benefits.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

All Xbox users must have Game Pass. The library gives them access to a huge amount of gamefrom new to classics, and best of all, first party releases will be available here day one.

starfield Constellation Edition for Xbox Series

Maybe there is no physical disk version of Starfield, but this collection offers a series of extras that all fans of Bethesda's work must have.

Mortal Kombat 1

One of the great releases of this year was, without a doubt, Mortal Kombat 1 The fighting game was very well received. and it is something that can be the star at the family reunion this year.

Hogwarts Legacy

Despite its controversies, This is a great game that all Harry Potter fans should play at least once.. This is the perfect gift for all those who grew up in the company of these movies.

