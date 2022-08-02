The holiday of a Dutch family that stayed on Lake Como in the north of Italy turned into a drama this morning. The family’s child was hit by a car near the well-known lake. The toddler suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by helicopter.

The serious accident happened around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the former court of Menaggio, a town located on the western shore of Lake Como. According to Italian media, the 5-year-old boy was hit in front of his parents by a motorist who wanted to drive into the parking lot. The child suffered serious trauma as a result of the blow, especially to the abdomen.

The emergency services arrived in large numbers after the collision, including several ambulances and Red Cross employees. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, it was decided to take the victim by helicopter to the nearest hospital. He would have been conscious at the time.

Menaggio’s local police are investigating the cause of the accident. The driver was taken to the police station for questioning. The boy’s current condition is unknown.

