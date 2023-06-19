The Ministry of Labor announced the postponement of holidays in 2024

Next year, the New Year holidays in Russia will last 10 days – from December 30, 2023 to January 8, 2024. The draft resolution on the postponement of holidays in 2024 was prepared by the Ministry of Labor. Office presented calendar in Telegram.

The Ministry reminds that non-working holidays coinciding with weekends are transferred to a working day. So, after the New Year holidays, the Russians will have a rest from February 23 to 25.

In spring, non-working days will be from March 8 to 10, as well as from April 28 to May 1 and from May 9 to 12. During the May holidays, Russians will be able to rest twice for four days in a row.

June 12 will traditionally be a non-working day, and November 3 and 4 are also days off. Before the next New Year holidays, Russians will have a rest on December 29, 30 and 31.

Earlier it became known that almost two-thirds of Russians (60 percent), according to a survey by the Rambler & Co media holding, positively assess the initiative to combine the May holidays into one big weekend. In the survey, Russians were asked to think about alternatives to the May and January non-working days. It turned out that a quarter (25 percent) did not like long weekends at all. 20 percent would like to have a longer rest in the middle of summer, and 18 percent suggest not working at the end of August, before September 1, instead of January.