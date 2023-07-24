Holiday bonus 2023, with the National Youth Card, under 35s can have discounts on flights, trains, short-term rentals, museums and cruises

If you have less than 35 years old this summer you can take advantage of various discounts to travel thanks to National youth card. Adults under 35 who reside in Italy can download it free of charge to obtain discounts from 5% to 30% for various services offered by tour operators, museums and transport.

National youth card, discounts: all the discounts you can take advantage of

With the National youth card you can have a discount of 30% for Italo’s trani or until 20% for a flight with Ita Airways, depending on whether we are talking about a European or an intercontinental route. There are also discounts 10% on Airbnb booking he was born in 5% for Ferdealberghi structures. The reductions are then up to 15% for coaches or until 10% for cruises. Anyone under the age of 30 can use the National Youth Card for all operators who are part of a European circuit that also offers other discounts in Europe.

