Holiday bonus 2023, INPS notices published: what to know

Back again this year holiday bonuses dedicated to the children of employees or retirees of the Public Administration enrolled in the unitary management of credit and social services, management of public employees or management of the post office and telephone fund. L‘Inps this year has put on the table several calls for study holidays: the competition Summer INPS together abroad And thematic holidays in Italy 2023 and the call for applications for the course of languages ​​abroadi.e. a study stay in a foreign country with the aim of strengthening language skills.

Holiday bonus 2023, here’s who’s entitled to it

But Who is the Inps study holiday bonus intended for?? The financial benefit is aimed at all children of employees or pensioners of the Public Administration registered in the Unitary Management of Credit and Social Services, Management of Public Employees or Management of the Post Office Fund. Specifically, banned Summer INPS Together Italy, only students who attended elementary or middle school or high school in the 2022/2023 school year can access. While al call Summer INPS Together abroad, students enrolled in 2022/2023 in upper secondary school can access. For stays abroad, on the other hand, students aged at least 16 who in the 2022/2023 school year are attending the third, fourth or fifth year high school and who, as of 30 June 2023, hold a certificate of knowledge, or at least B1 level, of the foreign language covered by the course.

