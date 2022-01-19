Inside this famous bakery in Coral Gables, Florida, the “Madroga Bakery”, the staff is busy during the few hours before the start of the weekend, in order to secure all the actual and potential orders during the weekend, especially from cakes, pastillet, croissants and artisan bread. Most of Madruga Bakery’s customers are residents of Latin America and the Caribbean, so most of its baked goods originate from that part of the world and its culture, which its children are keen to eat during holidays and occasions. (Image via The New York Times)