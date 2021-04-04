ofJulia Cuprakova shut down

shut down

Easter holiday 2021: Despite the pandemic, many long for relaxation. The federal and state governments want to slow down tourism: It is now mandatory for those returning to travel to test.

Update, March 30th: Many Germans long for a change from the dreary Corona everyday life, especially during the Easter holidays. And where better to unwind than on vacation! It does not matter whether you are hiking along the North Sea coast in Germany or lying on the beach in Mallorca. But in times of the third corona wave and increasing numbers of infections, traveling is not an easy matter, like echo24.de* previously reported in this article.

In principle, however, the following applies: There is no ban on vacation trips abroad or within Germany. The federal government had considered temporarily prohibiting trips to popular holiday areas abroad. And the responsible departments were asked to examine the legal possibilities.

But: on dpa-On request, a government spokesman referred to applicable regulations for travelers. “There are currently no plans for any further legal regulation,” he added. An inspection order issued by the Chancellor to possibly prevent tourist trips is currently formally concluded. But what does that mean exactly and what rules now apply to travelers at Easter or beyond?

Travel at Easter 2021: Vacation trips abroad – compulsory testing and quarantine for returnees

As already mentioned, travel is not prohibited in Germany, but the hotels and holiday apartments are not allowed to receive or accommodate guests. Vacation trips abroad are also allowed, but only under strict conditions:

Test obligation for all air travel to Germany : In the fight against the corona virus, a general test is now mandatory for all flights to Germany. You have to do the test in the country of departure before take-off. Those who cannot provide the airline with evidence of a negative result are not allowed to board the aircraft. The new requirements came into force at midnight on Tuesday, March 30th, and should initially apply up to and including May 12th.

: In the fight against the corona virus, a general test is now mandatory for all flights to Germany. You have to do the test in the country of departure before take-off. Those who cannot provide the airline with evidence of a negative result are not allowed to board the aircraft. The new requirements came into force at midnight on Tuesday, March 30th, and should initially apply up to and including May 12th. Quarantine obligation: When returning to Germany from many countries, there is an obligation to quarantine, and a corona test is also necessary. Travelers can find out which requirements apply to which country on the website of the Federal Foreign Office.

Holiday on Easter 2021: This is what holiday travelers should consider when booking

However, if you have decided to travel abroad despite the strict rules, you should consider a few things when booking:

book a holiday : Flights and hotels can be booked. Tour operators also offer package tours. Holidaymakers can find out about the offers, for example, in travel agencies, in travel catalogs or online. However, it remains unclear whether this will take place in the end. In principle, bookings for package tours are a legal obligation. “Whether and under what conditions this can be resolved again, for example if a travel warning for the travel destination already exists when booking, has not been clarified at least in court,” explains Jan Philipp Stupnanek, legal expert at the consumer advice center Stuttgart newspaper.

: Flights and hotels can be booked. Tour operators also offer package tours. Holidaymakers can find out about the offers, for example, in travel agencies, in travel catalogs or online. However, it remains unclear whether this will take place in the end. In principle, bookings for package tours are a legal obligation. “Whether and under what conditions this can be resolved again, for example if a travel warning for the travel destination already exists when booking, has not been clarified at least in court,” explains Jan Philipp Stupnanek, legal expert at the consumer advice center Stuttgart newspaper. Problems can also arise with individually booked services. Because: A free cancellation only exists if it has been contractually stipulated. The travelers must therefore find out from the airline whether a free rebooking is possible.

Check travel destination at the Foreign Office : If you want to travel, you should check your destination at the Foreign Office for travel advice or travel warnings. In addition, vacationers should check whether their trip can be rebooked for a different period in the event of a lockdown or a new corona wave. This information is usually found in the cancellation policy or general terms and conditions of the respective provider.

: If you want to travel, you should check your destination at the Foreign Office for travel advice or travel warnings. In addition, vacationers should check whether their trip can be rebooked for a different period in the event of a lockdown or a new corona wave. This information is usually found in the cancellation policy or general terms and conditions of the respective provider. Travel insurance, travel interruption insurance: If you want to travel during the corona pandemic at Easter or in summer, you should always book travel protection or travel interruption insurance. Such travel cancellation insurance enables you to withdraw from your trip or to cancel it if you should get sick or have to adhere to a quarantine. Important: “But you should make sure that there is no exclusion clause for pandemics in the insurance contract,” explains a consumer advocate. Because otherwise there is no money either.

On vacation at Easter? Which trips are still allowed in 2021

Update, March 25th: The number of infections in Germany is rising again, which is why the federal and state governments are the first recently introduced relaxations* take back most of the time. Germany is already in the middle of the third wave, the corona measures are being tightened again and will not be relaxed even at Easter. For some, the ceiling is slowly falling on their heads – the desire for vacation, relaxation and distance from your own four walls is great. But to what extent is travel currently allowed, especially over the Easter holidays?

The government continues to advise against domestic and international travel. Travel is not prohibited, but overnight stays in hotels, holiday apartments or campsites are not possible in Germany. In addition, a test is now to be compulsory for all holidaymakers who want to travel to Germany by plane. From Friday, March 26th, passengers should have to do a corona test before flying to Germany.

Holidays and travel 2021: compulsory testing for those returning to travel! What is allowed on Easter?

In a draft by the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) it says: Those affected would have to “provide the carrier with proof before leaving abroad”, such as the world reported. This test requirement should be independent of the area from which a passenger is entering. It is still unclear whether this mandatory test will actually come into force. The draft is currently still being coordinated by departments.

So far, only passengers from designated risk areas had to be quarantined and take a COVID-19 test. Most recently, the news caused outrage that Malle vacationers did not have to be in quarantine or undergo a corona test when they returned to Germany. On the other hand, however, Germans had to submit a corresponding test when entering Mallorca. Recently, several politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, even spoke of a possible travel ban for Germans abroad.

Holidays and traveling in Germany in 2021: what else is possible at Easter?

First report, March 23rd: The number of infections is rising again. The coronavirus still has the world – and Germany – under full control. And that when many are so desperately longing for some rest and relaxation away from everyday life. A few days on the beach, a camping trip in the countryside or simply a trip to relatives who have not been seen for a long time would be just right at Easter.

However, the federal and state governments have now thwarted the bill. How echo24.de * reported the country leaders and the Chancellor in the night decided at the Corona summit* to further discourage tourist trips at home and abroad. That means: travel is not completely forbidden – but still a lot is no longer possible. Read below for a summary of what you are about Holiday on Easter 2021* need to know.

Easter vacation 2021 in Germany: This applies to hotels and holiday apartments

Because in principle you can travel anywhere, but you won’t find accommodation. Hotels and holiday apartments must remain closed to tourists in all federal states around Easter. In the negotiations, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate advocated allowing “low-contact vacation” in, for example, self-catering holiday homes over Easter – but their proposal failed. How bw24.de * reported, saw Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Kretschmann * the project was “problematic” even before the Corona summit.

Even if you only want to visit relatives, in most federal states it is forbidden to book a hotel room or a holiday apartment. You can only get a room if you are out on business, for example. That means: If you want to travel at Easter, you have to stay privately – with friends or relatives. Because apart from the hotel question, nothing stands in the way of an Easter visit to the family.

Easter vacation 2021 in Germany: are family visits allowed?

The only rule is: a maximum of five people from two households, plus associated children up to 14 years of age, are allowed to meet. These are the normal rules that, according to the latest corona negotiations by the federal and state governments, should now apply. A relaxation of the contact restrictions over the holidays, as was the case for example at Christmas, is not planned. In addition, the government strongly recommends getting tested before every family gathering to minimize the risk of infection.

If the ceiling falls on your head over the extended Easter weekend at home, you still have the opportunity to go on day trips – they are still allowed. However, according to the federal and state governments, great caution is required here too – restaurants and cafes will also remain closed.

Easter vacation 2021 in Germany: day trips, restaurant visits, shopping

Only a few selected regions with a low incidence are allowed to open individual areas of public life as part of temporary model projects with strict protective measures and a test concept. You should try out the feasibility of possible easing steps. One of the model regions is Tübingen, for example. How bw24.de * reported, the city has already announced that to respond to potential shopping tourists*, if needed.

How much the Germans would like a break a few days ago the Mallorca boom * shown. Thousands booked their flights to leave for Easter. But even here the number of infections is already rising slightly, which is why the interiors of cafés, restaurants and pubs will be closed again this week.

Easter holiday 2021 in Germany: will the Malle trip fall into the water?

In addition, tourists who want to return from Mallorca should be tested for Corona – before they get on the plane on the island. And if the government has its way, the airlines should no longer offer additional flights to Mallorca. However, one relief remains: the quarantine for Mallorca returnees will not be reintroduced.

In general, it can be said that there are currently no travel bans for a single destination – in principle, you can travel to any country that has no entry restrictions for Germany and that can be reached by plane or car. For around 160 countries, however, there is an obligation to quarantine on return.

Easter holiday 2021: How does Baden-Württemberg implement the rules?

But many Germans do not want to travel over Easter at all. According to a survey carried out by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, almost 80 percent of those surveyed stated that they did not want to leave for Easter.

How exactly things will go on in Baden-Württemberg for the next few weeks Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann* Spoken at a press conference today (March 23) and explained how the new Corona rules decided yesterday (March 22) will be implemented here in the southwest and what the Easter days for Baden-Württemberg should look like in concrete terms. *echo24.de and *bw24.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Annette Riedl