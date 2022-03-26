xOne of the commitments under which the Patronato Pro-Educación de Ahome, AC, was founded in 1963, was to support higher level students, who with a disadvantaged socioeconomic situation were at risk of abandoning their preparation. This activity evolved and in 1998 the BECAS program was created. To date, more than 4,000 students from primary level to university have received this economic boost, so that their last uncertainty is how to cover part of their student expenses.

After this historical basis, we are pleased to share with you that last Wednesday, March 23, we once again gave the support of SCHOLARSHIPS to around 280 children and young people from Ahome who illuminate the classrooms of the most recognized educational institutions in our region, which in turn meet an average outstanding school and support the Board of Trustees in official activities for the benefit of the community.

Within the program that was offered in this ceremony, the intervention of Miss Reyna Quintero stood out, who as a student of Engineering in Quality Systems by UAIM, recounted how this SCHOLARSHIP resource came into her life and the impact it has had on her preparation. . She then took the use of the microphone Marcela Aguirre Valdez, to present her career and experience as our scholarship recipient, as well as her career within the Mathematics Olympiad that she has attended.

Along with Marcela and Reyna, Ana María Torres and Iván Hernández came to our stage to receive the recognition of excellence, for their impeccable qualifications; even, from his first period in university and high school, respectively.

Once the ceremony concluded, all the young beneficiaries signed their receipt of support and delivered pantry items that will shortly be donated to the LOS MOCHIS FOOD BANK, with whom we have collaborated for several years.

The event was chaired by Mr. Raúl Ramos Estrada, president of the Pro-Education Board of Ahome, AC, who received MC Alejandro Brito Acuña, head of SEPyC in Ahome, at the presidium table; MC Alma Marién Fierro Arroyo, Director of Education at the H. City Council of Ahome; Lic. Antonio Humberto Vega Arellano, municipal treasurer of the H. City Hall of Ahome; Lic. Bernardo Cárdenas Soto, Srio. of Economic Development in Ahome; Lic. Julissa Castro Valdez, administrative manager and coord. SCHOLARSHIPS in our Board of Trustees; as well as Lic. Gustavo Romero Franco, general director of the Pro-Education Board of Ahome, AC

In the interventions that covered part of the ceremony, both our president and the MC Alma Fierro Arroyo, the MC Alejandro Brito Acuña and the municipal treasurer, Lic. Antonio Vega Arellano, agreed on the fortune that the young beneficiaries and their families live with this program emerged from the urban property tax of the Ahomeans.

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.

By: Jose Luis Gutierrez