Holiday airliner suddenly aborts take-off attempt – video shows emergency braking

Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Split

An Edelweiss plane suddenly has to abort take-off and slam on the brakes. (Symbolic image) © Bayne Stanley/imago

There is a frightening incident on the runway in Zurich. A plane slams on the brakes – and almost skids off the tarmac.

Zurich – Numerous passengers actually wanted to escape the gray autumn weather without any worries. A flight from the Swiss holiday airline Edelweiss was supposed to take travelers from Zurich to Faro in southern Portugal. However, an unusual incident caused a long delay.

Shortly before take-off in Zurich: the plane has to apply emergency braking

The departure of the Airbus A320 was originally scheduled for 4:50 p.m. on Friday (October 27), the industry portal wrote Aerotelegraph. But the Lufthansa subsidiary had to take off at high speed – according to the specialist portal jacdec.de around 140 knots (around 259 km/h) – abort. Shortly after the plane picked up speed, the Airbus suddenly swerved to the left and almost skidded off the tarmac.

Videos on social media showed the plane making an emergency stop. “Everything was flying around the cabin. “We were really shocked at that moment,” a witness described the scenes at the airport to the daily newspaper View. Meanwhile, dozens of passengers in Munich experienced a moment of shock.

The plane shows “unusual behavior” – and slams on the brakes

The Edelweiss crew tried to calm the passengers after the incident. The Airbus was transported from the tarmac accompanied by the fire department. Only then could the passengers get off. The plane showed “unusual behavior” on the runway, Edelweiss spokesman Andreas Meier confirmed the incident to the Swiss newspaper. The crew had problems with directional stability during takeoff, the spokesman explained IPPEN.MEDIA.

That’s why the crew aborted the takeoff at high speed. “The heavy braking caused the brakes to heat up accordingly,” explained Meier. Therefore, the air was released in a controlled manner to prevent the tire on the chassis from bursting. It is still unclear why the aircraft drifted to the left. “The investigation into this matter is still ongoing,” our editorial team said.

Edelweiss aircraft no longer in use for the time being: holidaymakers arrive at their destination late

Loud Aerotelegraph The machine has not been in use since then. The passengers were only able to reach their destination on a replacement aircraft the following day. However, the travelers received a voucher and an overnight stay in the hotel.

Shortly before landing in Munich, the flight crew reported a strange smell. A little later, the staff struggled with watery eyes. In contrast, a plane on the way to Florida lost several windows in the air. (cheese)