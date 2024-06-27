Holiday | A tasty snack for the beach or a trip

Holiday|A nutritious salad works as an excellent snack for summer nature trips or the beach.

The heat and the forest fire warning provide the framework for making snacks for the excursion days. When you want to survive cooking without a fire or a camping stove, a hearty salad is a good option. It is delicious both on nature trips and as a snack at the beach.

The secret to a crunchy hiking salad is simple: the things that benefit from marinating are put together in a box already at home, and the crunchy ingredients are only added at the destination. This is how you can say goodbye to frayed salad leaves. For example, a piece of baguette tastes good with a salad.

Bean and feta salad

4 servings

preparation time 20 min

1 teaspoon coarse Dijon mustard

½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of salt

ground black pepper

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 red onion

1 small zucchini

1 can (230 g) of ripe white beans

200 g cherry tomatoes

150 g of feta cheese

1 ps iceberg lettuce

1 dl seeds and salted nuts

1. Put the mustards and spices on the bottom of a large container with a lid. Using a whisk, whisk in the vinegars and oil. Peel, split and thinly slice the red onion. Slice the zucchini with a cheese grater. Drain the beans. Mix the onions, zucchini and beans in the sauce and close the box tightly.

2. Rinse the cherry tomatoes and pack them in their own box.

3. At the destination, halve the cherry tomatoes, crumble the feta and tear the lettuce. Mix them into the salad base and finish with seeds and salted nuts.

Recipe: Riikka Väliahde, Gloria’s food & wine