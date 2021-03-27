Nisreen Druze (Abu Dhabi)

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s leading entertainment destination, lit its attractions with colors in celebration of the Holi festival, and included Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World, CLYMB, Yas Plaza hotels, and Al Ittihad Arena. Its destinations present distinctive offers in colors, including red, pink, yellow, blue and green.

On March 28 and 29, Asian countries, foremost among which are India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Nepal, celebrate the spring season through the “Holi” festival of colors, whose rituals go back a long time and embody the victory of good over evil in aesthetic paintings that invade faces and clothes in red, yellow, blue and green.

Nature’s Elements

The “Holi” festival, which is considered a national holiday and an official holiday in India, the country of origin, is called by several names, including Shahuli Vagua, the spring celebrations and the Festival of Love, and its roots bear many novels, including myths that talk about the radiation spreading across the earth through waves that complement the four elements of nature, They are: water, wind, fire, and earth.

One of the most important manifestations of it is that the streets are covered in bright colors, where people go out at night to celebrate in a folk fashion, wearing their frilly clothes, where they spray some of them with dyed liquids, powder, coconut and popcorn. They chant at the top of their voices the songs of the occasion, including what Bollywood films devoted to the festival such as: Plum Pechari, Holly Horse Raghuevera and Rang Pars Joyful Chunarwali.

Folklore

The city of Shantiniketan in West Bengal state is famous for its cultural celebrations, where programs and activities are organized from ancient folklore, and a veteran performs a show indicating physical agility, and after him military parades, martial arts, tying turban and fighting with fake swords.

Forgive and forgive

Apart from mythology, the Holi festival has cultural significance throughout the ages, as it symbolizes the importance of tolerance and forgetfulness, and there are many indications of Holly’s antiquity, as it carries a description in the Ratnavali saga, a Sanskrit drama from the seventh century AD. Its rituals are also mentioned in ancient Indian texts such as the Puranas and in the manuscripts of the fourth century CE poet, Kalidasa.

Natural pigments

Holi colors have historically been made with natural dyes, flower extracts, turmeric, beetroot, raspberry, leaf, and sandalwood paste. With time, artificial dyes that were elaborated in their sources were introduced, sometimes consisting of spices and food grains of various shapes and colors.

Among the behaviors that are recommended to be avoided during celebrations: not to color a person strongly, not to spray dyes on animals, and not to waste large quantities of water.

Cadre colors and symbols

The colors of Holi have a special symbolism as follows:

Red: love and passion.

Yellow: knowledge, meditation, happiness and peace.

* Syphilis: care and compassion.

Blue: The vineyard of the sky and the ocean.

* Green: Nature, Spring, and New Beginnings.

Purple: mystery and magic.