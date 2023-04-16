With summariesThe final of the masters tournament in Monte Carlo is between Andrej Rublev and Holger Rune. The Russian tennis player, number six in the world, defeated American Taylor Fritz in three sets: 5-7 6-1 6-3. Rune, ninth in the world ranking, also fought his way past Jannik Sinner from Italy in three sets: 1-6 7-5 7-5.



Apr 15 2023

Both semi-finals were interrupted due to rain. In the match between Roeblev and Fritz, this happened in the third set, with the Russian leading 3-2. After an interruption of about an hour and a half, the game could be completed. Rublev immediately broke Fritz’s service and after he had dropped three match points at 5-2, the 25-year-old Russian finished it convincingly on his own service.

Rune, the 19-year-old Dane who had beaten the man in form with the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, had nothing to say against Sinner in the first set. However, he recovered in the second set. With Rune leading 3-0, the rain caused a break and then Sinner broke back. However, the Dane was not put off, not even by the audience who whistled at him at the end of the set for some provocative gestures. Rune tied the score and also won the deciding set 7-5.

Holger rune. © REUTERS



Rublev was already in the final in Monte Carlo two years ago, but then he had to beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who also triumphed on the gravel last year. However, Tsitsipas was eliminated early this week, as was world number one Novak Djokovic. Rune won three ATP titles last year, including at the Paris masters. Rublev has already booked twelve tournament victories, but is still waiting for his first master’s title. The Russian will play his second final of this year in Monte Carlo. At the beginning of March he lost to his compatriot Medvedev in Dubai.

Watch the summary of the match between Rublev and Fritz here:





