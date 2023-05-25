Wchange at the top of the largest application-oriented research facility in Europe: Holger Hanselka becomes the new President of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. At its meeting in Dresden, the Senate, as the body responsible for this, elected the mechanical engineer and university professor to succeed Reimund Neugebauer, who led the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft for almost eleven years. As of today, Neugebauer resigned by mutual agreement, the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft announced.

“Holger Hanselka is the right person for Fraunhofer at the right time in the right office,” commented the Chair of the Fraunhofer Senate, Hildegard Müller: “His high scientific reputation, his profound knowledge of national and international scientific organizations, his many years of experience with the transformation and He excels in the further development of scientific institutions and in the management of institutions.”

Criticism of Neugebauer

Hanselka has been the President of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) since 2013. Before that, he headed the Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF in Darmstadt and was a member of the Executive Committee of the Fraunhofer Society from 2006 to 2012. In a statement, Hanselka declared the further internationalization of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to be one of his most important goals, and he also wanted to develop a modern mission statement. “We live in a time of massive global changes and challenges. Research must also become more global in line with demand.” This requires innovation, creativity and cosmopolitanism on the outside, and well-founded knowledge, modern corporate governance structures, new forms of cooperation and a powerful, shared model based on trust on the inside.

“As Fraunhofer President, Reimund Neugebauer has shaped Germany as a high-tech location for more than a decade and has developed the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, which now has more than 30,000 employees, into the world’s leading institution for application-oriented research,” Hildegard Müller thanked the previous incumbent. Under Neugebauer’s leadership, new research fields such as energy technologies, quantum technologies and artificial intelligence have been developed and expanded. The overall budget of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft has grown from 1.9 billion euros to around 3 billion euros, and the number of institutes has risen from 64 to 76 at present.

Neugebauer had come under criticism in the recent past. Shortly before the Senate’s decision, Green members of the Bundestag in particular campaigned for a fresh start. The Federal Court of Auditors had made serious accusations against the board of directors of Fraunhofer and Neugebauer of having incurred high expenses and travel expenses over the years, some of which had been spent unlawfully.







“For more than three months, the devastating second report by the Federal Audit Office on countless serious violations of internal and external rules has been known,” said the chairman of the committee for education, research and technology assessment, Kai Gehring (Greens), recently the FAZ because of the relevance of the Mistakes, the new beginning is long overdue. The Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft has essentially rejected the allegations.

According to your information, talks are currently underway between all those involved with the aim of Hanselka taking office as soon as possible. Until then, the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft will be managed temporarily by Sandra Krey, who is responsible for finance and controlling on the board.