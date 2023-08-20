After twenty laps and almost a hundred kilometers of racing, the Moto3 victory at the Red Bull Ring circuit was decided by a narrow margin of five thousandths. That was the advantage with which the Turkish Deniz Öncü crossed the checkered flag ahead of the Spanish Dani Holgado. A race that was resolved in that finish line, but that had already had a lot of crumb before.

The first blow of drama occurred on lap four, when the front group was already formed and Jaume Masià, one of the favorites in the category, stopped his motorcycle in the middle of the line and almost caused an accident. Although miraculously nothing happened, the Valencian had to retire with a fuel pump problem and with his second consecutive zero he practically said goodbye to his title options this year. And he won’t have any more chances to win the Moto3 race because next year he will make the jump to the intermediate category.

Masià’s withdrawal ended up breaking a group that was reduced to only five units. And just after halfway through the race, on lap 11, when the very young David Alonso had taken the lead, he crashed at the turn 2 chicane. history in Silverstone, he could not repeat his victory but he once again rubbed shoulders with the best.

The Moto3 race was nearing its climax and Holgado took positions. With a change of pace he lined up his pursuers, but no one managed to lose the wheel of the man from Alicante. Everything was going to be decided in the last lap and the Japanese Sasaki took action and overtook him in the first corner. That final turn was insane, with several changes of position, contacts between Holgado and Sasaki, and braking in the last corner at the limit. The Japanese arrived in the lead, but Holgado got inside and both went long. Öncü took advantage of it, who fished in a troubled river to get first and achieve his second World Cup victory by just five thousandths.

Holgado acknowledged after the race that this second position had left him a “bittersweet aftertaste”, but the driver from San Vicente del Raspeig increases his overall lead with 26 points over Sasaki, who is now second, and 37 with Öncü, who climb to third position in the championship.