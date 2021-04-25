The Spanish Daniel Holgado (GasGas), Fermín Aldeguer (Boscoscuro) and Alex Escrig (Yamaha) are the first leaders ofl FIM CEV Repsol 2021 in the Moto3, Moto2 and Superstock 600 categories, respectively, after winning this Sunday in the first round, held at the Portuguese Estoril circuit.

Daniel Holgado (Gas Gas) leads the Moto3 Junior World Championship after prevail in the first race on the Portuguese track with 195 thousandths of advantage over his compatriot David Salvador (TM Racing) and 1,014 seconds compared to his teammate in the Aspar Junior team, the Colombian David Alonso.

In the European of Moto2, the Spanish Fermín Aldeguer (Boscoscuro) won the two races held this Sunday and, with 50 points, he is ahead of his compatriot and teammate, Alonso López (40), and the Malaysian Adam Mohd Norrodin (Kalex), who closes the podium with 29.

In Superstock 600 the Spanish Alex Escrig was the fastest and surpassed the dutch Sander Kroeze and German Kevin Orgis for 3,628 seconds and 16,741, respectively. In the general he is the leader with 10 points of advantage over his compatriot Mika Pérez and 11 over the German Leon Orgis. All of them with Yamaha.

Spain also rules in the European Talent Cup, led by Adrián Cruces with 6 points of advantage over fellow Spaniard David García and two over Australian Jacob Roulstone. All with Honda.

The next FIM CEV Repsol event will take place at the Valencian Ricardo Tormo circuit, in Cheste, on May 9