Staff shortages, red numbers and a reform from Berlin: Bavaria’s clinics face an uncertain future. Health Minister Holetschek is now announcing an expert opinion – and promising more money.

Munich – Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) sat in the front row when Tamara Bischof, chairwoman of the Bavarian Hospital Society (BKG), demanded much more money from him in December. Inflation and the increased construction costs increased the pressure, said Bischof at the BKG general meeting in a Munich hotel. The Free State must increase its annual investments from 643 to 900 million euros. Holetschek was outwardly unperturbed.

Weeks later things seem to be moving. Bavaria has been promoting hospital investments “at a top level for decades” and the current value of 643 million euros is “a considerable number,” Holetschek told our newspaper on Friday. “However, we are aware that, given the structural challenges facing hospitals, we must continue to make progress in the future.” That is why the ministry is working with the municipal umbrella organizations and the Ministry of Finance on a concept to expand and increase investments “as needed”. “What is necessary for modern and seamless hospital care, we will tackle.”

Clinics in Bavaria: “Targeted support for hospitals in rural areas”

The minister also points out that the Free State has set up its own rescue package for the hospitals with the Bavarian hardship fund of 100 million euros. “In addition, we will provide 20 million euros per year over the next five years to specifically support hospitals in rural areas.” This money should flow into construction measures to improve emergency care as well as into investments in cross-sector offers.

It is also still unclear what the consequences of the hospital reform plans, which consist of several modules, by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). “We have to be clear from the start what the federal government’s plans mean for us,” says Holetschek. “What are the costs for us? What does that mean for the supply in the area and thus specifically for the people? Where are possible weaknesses in the hospital reform?” The minister fears “that problems will come our way”.

Hospitals: Bavaria’s health minister demands more money from Berlin

In order to clarify the open questions, he will commission an independent expert report as soon as possible. “In this way, we can at best have a positive influence on the reform process beforehand,” hopes Holetschek. “If this doesn’t succeed, we at least know the pitfalls and can try to set the right course for compensating for weak points as a country.”

At the same time, Holetschek emphasizes that he wants to coordinate closely with the municipalities, which are often hospital operators. It was agreed that the proposals presented by the government commission are “neither practical nor manageable” in their current form. And Bavaria’s Minister of Health is also demanding more money from Berlin. Because while the federal states have to pay for the investments, the federal government is responsible for covering the operating costs of the hospitals. A pure redistribution of the previous funds – as targeted by Lauterbach – is not enough. “In fact, it is clear that the hospital sector needs to be provided with additional money. A reform without additional funds can only fail,” says Holetschek.