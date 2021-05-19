ofSebastian Horsch shut down

Initial vaccinations can hardly be given in Bavaria for the time being. Nevertheless, the prioritization should fall. Health Minister Klaus Holetschek takes a stand.

Munich – Almost 40 percent of Bavarians already have a corona vaccination. In the coming weeks, however, their share is likely to rise much more slowly than before. Because the vaccination centers are now busy with second vaccinations. We spoke to Bavaria’s Minister of Health, Klaus Holetschek (CSU).

Mr. Holetschek, why does Bavaria suddenly no longer have enough vaccine for initial vaccinations in the vaccination centers?

Holetschek: We have to concentrate on the second vaccinations in the next few weeks. This is the result of the change in April, when the interval between the second vaccination at Biontech was extended from three to six weeks in order to make faster progress. As a result, there were mainly first vaccinations during this time. And they are now due as a second vaccination. The fact that we now have to complete many Astrazeneca primary vaccinations for people under 60 with an mRNA vaccine does not necessarily simplify the situation.

Will first vaccinations in the vaccination centers be stopped and the appointments canceled?

Holetschek: In any case, there will only be a few appointments for first vaccinations in the vaccination centers in the coming weeks. Whether or not cancellations are necessary always depends on the regionally different situation on site. The exact control is incumbent on the vaccination centers – but with a clear focus on the second vaccination.

Vaccination centers and municipalities seem surprised. Has it not been sufficiently communicated that this time will come?

Holetschek: I know that everything is being done in the counties to vaccinate as quickly as possible. We are in a lively exchange with the vaccination centers and have also provided information about the upcoming focus on second vaccinations. It was clear that the point was coming when large numbers of secondary vaccinations would be due. But if you are suddenly confronted with the specific situation of possibly having to cancel a first vaccination, that is of course not easy.

When are more first vaccinations possible?

Holetschek: From calendar week 23 we should be able to offer further first vaccinations in the vaccination centers – from June 7th. Overall, significantly more vaccine * should come in June – also for general practitioners. This is also necessary because then the company doctors should also be taken care of. And if we want to vaccinate the schoolchildren in the summer, we will need additional doses of vaccine from the federal government.

Do the vaccination centers still have stocks of Astrazeneca that they can use for initial vaccinations?

Holetschek: Since April 19, the federal government has stopped delivering Astrazeneca * to the vaccination centers because it is primarily intended to be vaccinated via the doctor’s office. That one or the other dose was left after that can be seen from the special promotions that took place last. I welcome that because every vaccination is important. However, under-60s who first received Astrazeneca should later receive a second vaccination with Biontech * or Moderna. And the older ones also have to get a second vaccination. All of this must not be lost sight of when planning.

What does the current situation mean for patients in priority group 3 who have not yet been vaccinated?

Holetschek: There are vaccination centers that have largely passed through priority group 3. In addition, primary vaccinations are still possible with general practitioners and specialists – from this Wednesday even without prioritization specifications.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn wants to lift the prioritization in the vaccination centers by June 7th *. Is Bavaria moving with you?

Holetschek: I’m rather skeptical about that. It was right to take this step for the practices in Bavaria because it brings flexibility. At the same time, the priority vaccination centers offer stability. As you just said, not all of the priority group 3 have been vaccinated. We will therefore look at the development for another two weeks and then decide whether to go with it or wait a little longer.

At the same time, vaccinations are to be carried out on a large scale in farms from June 7th.

Holetschek: So it is planned by the federal government. The company doctors can place orders beforehand. We are also considering whether we can offer smaller companies without their own doctor to carry out vaccinations in the regional vaccination centers. In these cases, however, a doctor would have to retrieve the necessary vaccine doses from the pharmacy wholesaler’s distribution system. Mobile vaccination teams could also be an option.

