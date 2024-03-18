“You are not qualified to assume this position. “He is an illegitimate president.” It was the first thing that José María del Nido Sr. said to his son, current president of Sevilla, at the club's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. A new quote in which the irreconcilable differences between Del Nido Jr. and Del Nido Sr. were shown. “Do not disrespect the president, Mr. Del Nido Benavente,” said the top Sevilla leader, who for the first time presided over the board after the departure last December of José Castro, current vice president. The board also revealed a significant economic hole this season: the elimination from European competitions and the signing of Quique Sánchez Flores after the dismissals of José Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso have meant an expense of 27 million euros. “Víctor Orta, by the way, could hire a soccer player who played soccer,” Del Nido Sr. snapped at the current sports director. Sevilla is also immersed in a delicate sporting situation. It is 16th classified, just six points away from relegation.

The fight presided over the development of each of the 11 points of the day of a tense assembly, which also analyzed the 108 million euro loan that Sevilla has been forced to request due to its delicate economic situation. An operation endorsed by the current rectors of Seville and that Del Nido Sr., the largest shareholder of the entity and requester of the Extraordinary Meeting, described in this way: “It is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow. What I have yet to hear is that this council should be praised for going into debt. “I am willing to ask for another extraordinary meeting because we have a bank debt of 300 million.”

Del Nido Sr. has been trying to seize power in Sevilla for four years, but his majority shareholding is disqualified from causing the dismissal of the presidency of the board due to the existence of an agreement between the entity's largest shareholders. According to this 2019 pact, supported by the courts and valid until 2027, these largest shareholders share power. Now, it is the Del Nido family that has the presidency. What the pact did not contemplate is the fight within the Del Nido family itself between father and son. “Don't call me anti-Sevilla when I have been paying your subscription for 30 years,” Del Nido Benavente also told the president of Sevilla. At this meeting, the salaries received by the president and vice president of the entity were also announced. 600,000 euros for the president and 450,000 for the two vice presidents. Del Nido Jr. accused his father of having double standards and informed the board that he himself asked her to double his salary when he was vice president to give her a third of it, something that the current top leader of the club rejected.

