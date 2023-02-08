A real stadium for 20,000 people with an atmosphere and enthusiasm that when you close your eyes seem like you went to a football derby in South America. Instead the Coliseum is in Scottsdale, a city within the metropolitan area of ​​Phoenix, Arizona: it is built every year in February and then immediately dismantled at the end of the Phoenix Open, an important Pga Tour tournament which has a jackpot that has risen from 8 to 20 million of dollars.