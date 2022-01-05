The agreement stipulates the merging of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the National Health Insurance Company (Daman) within Pure Health.

In addition, Tamouh Healthcare, the Yas Clinic Group, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center will join Pure Health, which provides a diverse range of services including hospital management, laboratory services, medical supplies and health information services.

Pure Health’s integrated health care system will contribute significantly to the health care sector in the United Arab Emirates, in achieving its goal of raising the levels of health services to ensure the health of citizens and residents. The network will also allow patients to benefit from a variety of medical expertise and premium healthcare services.

In this context, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADQ Holding, said: “By integrating a number of our portfolio companies into the new platform, Pure Health will play a key role in providing leading healthcare services in the country. We are working to strengthen Efficiency to establish the largest healthcare network based on medical excellence in the UAE, through advanced services, good spending on healthcare and raising efficiency levels in all network operations.The unification of the business of the most prominent medical centers and the leading health insurance company in the country will contribute to developing an scalable healthcare platform and achieving continuous growth.”

Mohammed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding, said: “This unique ecosystem combines technology and healthcare, and constitutes a scalable platform for international growth. It also cements the country’s leading position and provides value to our investors. Pure Health will seek “In the future, it will take advantage of global expansion opportunities to diversify its portfolio and benefit from its success in the United Arab Emirates.”

Farhan Malik, Managing Director and CEO of Pure Health, said: “Pure Health will remain committed to providing transparent and accessible health services as we work to create the largest integrated healthcare services platform in the UAE. We are confident that healthcare is important And it needs continuous development, and from this point of view, our vision was formed about extending the life of humanity, as we seek to enhance human health and to work continuously so that the people of the country enjoy a long and healthy life.”

ADQ will become the largest shareholder in Pure Health, and other shareholders include Alpha Abu Dhabi Holdings Limited, International Holdings Limited, AH Capital and Ataa Financial Investments.