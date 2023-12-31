On November 30, I attended a very important event for the construction of a socio-environmentally sustainable future. I am not referring to the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which also opened that day in Dubai, but to the first “Meeting of the Community Committee of El Cuyo (a fishing town in eastern Yucatán) with social organizations, groups , foundations, civil associations and universities.” While a dialogue capable of creating new alliances for community development and ecological conservation was initiated in this one, it was confirmed that international diplomacy is not up to the global climate challenge.

When Henri Polanco, a strong fisherman and very committed member of the committee's board of directors, invited me to participate in the meeting, I was excited about the possibility of visiting this community; he knew that the conservation organization Oceana advised them to create a Fishing Refuge Zone to protect marine biodiversity threatened in peninsular waters by overfishing of sea cucumber, octopus and lobster, among other species; I was also aware of the accompaniment of Collective Impact for Mexican Fisheries and Aquaculture and Transformation of Socio-Environmental Conflicts during the formation of its Community Committee; He wanted to get to know this exemplary population in the construction of sustainable fishing.

On a white sand bar, inside the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve, El Cuyo is located at a historical crossroads between the small-scale fishing economy and the rise of peninsular tourism development, attracted by the idyllic beaches of the region. A few nautical miles to the east, in the neighboring State of Quintana Roo, is the popular island of Holbox, which is a window to the undesirable future for El Cuyo, which has already realized that conventional tourist “development” is a camouflaged curse. , since the skyrocketing demand for real estate, cheap labor, water, electricity, seafood, drugs and entertainment, makes the traditional fishing economy unaffordable and triggers processes that end up displacing the town's inhabitants.

Therefore, in the spring of 2022, when trucks of material and workers began to arrive for the construction of a tourist complex of disproportionate dimensions to the community, the inhabitants immediately organized to stop the work. From then on, a committee was consolidated that six months after its formal creation already has a defined agenda of actions related to public services and communications, social security and the promotion of the local economy, community organization, the environment , education and culture.

The meeting had enormous power of convocation. Before the inauguration, when the esplanade of the Nicolás Bravo elementary school was already full of guests from 32 organizations, I asked Sabas del Carmen Polanco, another member of the board of directors, how he felt about this large attendance. He crossed his arms and joked with a very serious expression: “The Mandala was getting more crowded.” He was referring to the bustling nightclub in Playa del Carmen where he worked for many years. Playa del Carmen, the town with the highest urban growth rate in the country, is another example of the threat that El Cuyo faces. Jesús Bobadilla, a bird watching expert who is sought out by bird watchers from all over the world to guide them into the reserve, mentioned it in his presentation: “Playa del Carmen was a fishing community and currently the fishermen are extinct.” The new Caribbean city is in the hands of foreign owners and organized crime. The inhabitants of this place face nothing less than extinction.

Meeting of the El Cuyo Community Committee in the fishing town of El Cuyo in eastern Yucatán Mexico. El Cuyo Community Committee

While in Dubai the commitments on climate change were diluted thanks to lobbyists from the fossil fuel industry, at the meeting we suffered the attack of another type of infiltrators. During the presentation of the committee's progress in relation to the electrical network and the efforts to acquire an ambulance, we were attacked by a troop of mosquitoes, probably hired by some political party to disrupt the local organization. We defended ourselves with self-inflicted slaps. The organizers reacted quickly and Jesús offered us repellent. In this way, the crisis was overcome and the dialogue could continue.

One of the committee's priorities is the protection of the coastal dunes that separate El Cuyo from the beach, which speaks of its extraordinary environmental awareness, since the dunes are home to many species, local and migratory, and serve as natural barriers for protect the coast from hurricanes and rising sea levels, one of the most devastating consequences of the polar melting that global warming will bring. A few weeks before the meeting, on November 9, the community had successfully faced a new looting attempt, as people from outside the town had arrived with trucks and tractors to extract sand from the dunes and use it to build a charro canvas far from the community.

The coastal dunes are one of the most coveted spaces for tourism entrepreneurs who want to offer their clients the highly sought-after “sea view.” As the biologist Nora Villamil, who enlightened me in this regard, states: “in front of the sea” or “on the beach” means, in ecological terms, being located in the stabilized coastal dune ecosysteman overlooked and seriously threatened habitat worldwide and particularly in Mexico.

The central activity of the meeting was the work tables where the guests were able to talk directly with the committee members. There were very promising proposals in relation to waste management (such as polluting cooking and motor oils), the restoration of the mangrove forest, the formation and training of an environmental police, and the recovery of traditional fishing gear, among many other ideas. that will require commitment and cooperation to become a reality.

The meeting closed with encouraging messages, applause and cheers for El Cuyo, where the paternal welfareism with which the institutions of the State and activism often approach the communities begins to be subverted. The path is not easy, since discord usually weakens horizontal organizations in which a fair balance between contributions and rewards is often not achieved. Furthermore, the committee must resist attempts at political and economic co-optation, a task that will only be achieved if its members are willing to put community interest before personal interest.

I want to believe that the lighthouse, planted on a rock that gives the town its name, will guide them in the stormy waters of this century. Community organizing without party affiliation is the last hope for a country devastated by violence and corruption. While at COP 28, the Mexican Government did not do much to defend its vulnerable coastal populations, the last town of Yucatán began to set an example of admirable social strength. That's where Mexico ends and another place begins; Starting from El Cuyo, beyond the Caribbean, the six-year term and the 2030 Agenda, there is another way, a hope, a community that fights not to be overturned by the waves of tourism and climate change. I returned from El Cuyo convinced that the key to our global future is not in large international forums but in local meetings like this one; To sustain life, we must stop the world upside down.