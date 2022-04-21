In conjunction with the Zayed Humanitarian Day activities, ADQ, an investment holding company in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced a donation of five million dirhams in support of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to provide food support to the needy and support the less fortunate. From women, children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and natural disasters in 50 countries around the world.

The donation of the Holding Company (ADQ), which joined the list of major donors to the initiative, contributes to providing the elements of food support to the needy, and supporting efforts to put an end to hunger, malnutrition and related diseases that cause the death of 25,000 people daily; 10,000 of them are children.

The continuation of the scramble for donations to the initiative of one billion meals from different spectrums of the UAE society, government institutions, private companies, the economic and service sectors, charitable and humanitarian organizations in it coincides with the activities of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, which translates on the 19th of Ramadan each year the values ​​of giving, giving, solidarity and human brotherhood established in the UAE society.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

