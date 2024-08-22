Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

ADQ and the UAE Football Association announced the renewal of the sponsorship contract for the President’s Cup, the First Division and the Second Division for an additional three years, starting from the 2024-2025 season.

The renewal of this sponsorship agreement reflects ADQ’s commitment to making an effective and influential contribution to supporting the sports movement in the UAE, and its interest in promoting integrated sports initiatives and programmes, and encouraging members of the local community to adopt healthy and sound lifestyles.

Anas Jawdat Al Barghouthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said: “We are pleased to sponsor the President’s Cup, the First Division and the Second Division for the next three years. We hope that the sponsorship will contribute to the development of football in the country, and discover and support promising young sports talents, thus enhancing the future of the sports movement. ADQ is keen to contribute to enhancing the UAE’s position in sports, spreading awareness and encouraging members of society to adopt healthy lifestyles and practice sports in all its forms.”

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, said: “The renewal of the sponsorship contract with ADQ comes as a reinforcement of what has been achieved over the past three years of our successful and distinguished partnership, stressing that the partnership contributes to the development of the game and supports initiatives that attract and encourage members of society to practice sports.”

The Secretary-General expressed the Football Association’s pride in the role of ADQ and all partners who enhance the path of success and provide further support to the Football Association’s activities and programmes, explaining that the renewal of the partnership contract with ADQ comes before our national team’s preparations next September, as it competes in the third round of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.

ADQ has entered into strategic partnerships with a number of international and local sports bodies with the aim of contributing to promoting healthy lifestyles in communities by supporting and encouraging various sports activities. In addition to the three-year partnership with the National Basketball Association, ADQ is the main sponsor of the UAE Team ADQ Cycling, the official women’s cycling team in the UAE and the UAE Cycling Team, in addition to sponsoring Pyramids FC, a club in the Egyptian Professional League, as part of its commitment to investing in the communities in which it operates.