Abu Dhabi and London (Al Ittihad)

The “Holding” (ADQ) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement for the coming years with the American National Basketball Association (NBA), according to which it will become the partner presenting the association’s matches in the 2023 League that will be held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

It is scheduled that the NBA Games presented by the “Holding” (ADQ) will witness two matches before the start of the new season, with the participation of the “Dallas Mavericks” and “Minnesota Timberwolves”, on Thursday and Saturday on October 5 and 7, at 8 pm at the Etihad Arena. on Yas Island. The Holding Company (ADQ) will work through the partnership to expand the popular base for basketball in the UAE, and motivate the players by designing customized sports programs, within the framework of the existing cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

The Holding Company (ADQ), under the cooperation agreement, supports a variety of activities and community initiatives for NBA fans and the development of young players across the country, including the NBA Abu Dhabi Junior League, the NBA FIT Fitness Center, and the NBA CARES social responsibility events. And the NBA summer camps to develop youth skills in basketball, based on their sense of social responsibility towards the next generation of players, and in support of healthy lifestyles and the promotion of community welfare.

Anas Al-Barghouti, Head of Operations Affairs at ADQ, said: “The Holding, through this pioneering cooperation with the National Basketball Association, will contribute to strengthening the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to become an attractive sports destination and encourage healthy lifestyles, stressing the importance of cooperation with leading institutions.” To support various types of individual and team sports, which reflects positively on the improvement and development of societies.”

For his part, Ralph Rivera, Managing Director of the American National Basketball Association in Europe and the Middle East, said: “Communicating with local communities and developing basketball at the grassroots level is the cornerstone of the association’s efforts to benefit from the popularity of the game in inspiring the peoples of the Middle East and the world and supporting communication between them.” . We are confident that the Holding Company will help us teach the principles of this sport to the new generation of players and fans.”

The Abu Dhabi 2023 NBA League matches, which are presented by the “Holding”, will be broadcast live in the UAE and in the Middle East and North Africa region on “BN Sport”, “The Sport” and NBA League Pass channels, reaching more than 200 countries around the world through television. And digital media and social networking sites, as it began broadcasting NBA matches in the UAE since the 1988-87 season.

The Abu Dhabi 2023 NBA League matches presented by the “Holding” are part of a cooperation agreement over the coming years between the American National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, which witnessed during the past year the first NBA league matches in the Arabian Gulf between the two “Atlanta Hawks” teams. And the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tickets for the games will go on sale soon, and fans can register their interest in receiving more information about exclusive advance ticket sales and special ticket packages that provide exclusive access to events, VIP experiences, hospitality and local hotel stays via the following website: NBA. com/AbuDhabi.