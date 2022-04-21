In conjunction with the Zayed Humanitarian Day activities, ADQ, an investment holding company in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced a donation of 5 million dirhams in support of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to provide food support to the needy and support the less fortunate. From women, children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and natural disasters in 50 countries around the world.

The donation by the Holding Company (ADQ), which joined the list of major donors to the initiative, contributes to providing the elements of food support to the needy, and supporting efforts to put an end to hunger, malnutrition and related diseases that cause the death of 25,000 people daily; 10,000 of them are children.

The continuation of the scramble for donations to the initiative of one billion meals from different spectrums of the UAE society, government institutions, private companies, the economic and service sectors, charitable and humanitarian organizations in it coincides with the activities of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, which translates on the 19th of Ramadan each year the values ​​of giving, giving, solidarity and human brotherhood established in the UAE society.

Zayed’s values ​​are translated by the Billion Meals Initiative

Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, said: “Supporting the Billion Meals Initiative, through which the UAE provides food aid to the needy in various communities, comes within the framework of our social responsibility and out of our keenness to provide support that contributes In achieving the goals of the UAE’s initiatives aimed at providing assistance to those who deserve it in various countries around the world.”

Al Suwaidi added, “This support coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, confirming the commitment of the Holding Company (ADQ) to the values ​​of giving and human brotherhood that were laid down by Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace, and which contributed to strengthening the position of the UAE as a major contributor to sustainable development in various fields. This support also stresses the importance of concerted efforts in order to raise the standard of living, improve the quality of life and address humanitarian challenges.”

4 approved mechanisms for donations

The “Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through four approved channels, which are the website www.1billionmeals.ae or bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams, or with a monthly subscription to donate one dirham a day to the initiative. By sending a text message with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network within the country, or by contacting the “Billion Meals” initiative call center on the number 8009999.



