The new company will manage a group of assets belonging to each of the alternative investments portfolio in the “holding”, the Abu Dhabi Growth portfolio, and the global holding company’s portfolio, in addition to new capital provided by them and by new investors to be used in new international investments.

General Atlantic, as an investor and strategic partner with global expertise, will also join both the Holding Company and the International Holding Company in this partnership.

The new independent investment management company, through a new investment fund group, will invest in alternative assets, private equity, venture capital and listed equities either as a limited partner in leading global investment funds or through direct investment in private and listed equities or through co-investments with third parties.

Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of the “Holding” said that the company will contribute to supporting the achievement of “the highest financial returns in the long term.”

The new company will follow an investment approach based mainly on investing in multiple sectors and in different geographical locations to achieve the best financial returns. In established and mature companies.

Sayed Busr Shoaib, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company, said: “Research indicates that the volume of alternative investments will grow within five years. We believe that there is a worthy opportunity for large-scale investment. There is no doubt that this new partnership will enable a management company Alternative Investments enables us to access a variety of regional and global investment opportunities, and manage long-term capital on behalf of its investors, to make the company a leading institutional investor and partner of choice.

“General Atlantic has been investing in the Middle East since 2015, and we are committed to continuing to deepen our cooperation and partnerships in the region,” said William Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic.

The new company will be headquartered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with plans to open additional international offices in North America, Europe and Asia.