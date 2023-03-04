SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Abra holding company, announced in May last year to combine Gol operations with Avianca, closed the investment it will make in the Brazilian area through a series of operations, including US$451 million in cash.

The initial terms of a financing agreement were disclosed in early February.

In addition to this injection of cash resources, Abra is investing through the contribution of US$1.077 billion “of nominal value of Gol bonds with a discount of US$312.6 million of nominal value,” the airline said in fact. relevant.

The counterpart is the receipt by Abra of Gol bonds maturing in 2028.

(By Andre Romani)