The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed that crossing checkpoints to enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is not required to do the fourth and eighth day examination of the vaccinators in the national vaccination programs, and the volunteers in the clinical studies of the vaccine, whose special status shows the letter (E) or “golden star” on the application of the fort.

The procedures approved for entering the emirate provide for allowing entry to the emirate from within the state, within 48 hours of receiving a negative result for the nasal swab examination, and continuing to approve the examination procedure on the fourth day of entering the emirate, for those whose stay exceeds four consecutive days, and conducting an additional examination on the eighth day. For those whose period of residence exceeds eight consecutive days.

While the procedures related to entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the laser examination stipulate that entry is permitted within 24 hours of receiving a negative result for the laser examination, provided that the laser examination is not used to enter the emirate twice in a row, which can be proven through the application of the fort, and in the event that the laser scan is used to enter the emirate, and stay In the emirate for more than 48 hours, a PCR examination must be performed on the third day, and in the event of seven consecutive days or more, a PCR examination must be performed on the seventh day.

These procedures are applied to all residents of the country, with the exception of those vaccinated in the national vaccination programs, and volunteers in clinical studies of the vaccine, whose special case shows the letter (E) or golden star, on the application of the fort, and they must follow their protocol.

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center stated that the home quarantine procedures for contacts and those coming from travel to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi stipulate that the person in contact with a positive case if he has obtained the anti-virus vaccine, then his quarantine period will be five days, and the re-examination will be for him. On the fourth day, removing the watch (the tracking bracelet) on the fifth day. As for the “unvaccinated” person, the period of the stone for him will be 10 days, and the examination will be repeated on the eighth day, and the watch is removed on the tenth day.

He explained that the non-restaurant traveler coming from the green countries will not be quarantined, and if the period of his stay in the country is extended, he will be obliged to conduct the examination on the sixth and 12th days of his arrival, and if the traveler coming from the green countries is a restaurant, then the home quarantine will not be applied to him. He will be obliged to conduct only one examination on the sixth day of his arrival, and for the traveler coming from other countries, whether he is a restaurant or not, the quarantine will be applied to him for a period of 10 days, and he will be required to conduct an examination on the eighth day, and the watch will be removed from his hand on the tenth day. .

– Unvaccinated mixtures will be quarantined for 10 days, and the nasal swab will be reexamined on the eighth day.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

