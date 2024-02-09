Holden School, over 2.5 million from Feltrinelli for the Baricco share. Golden checks also for the son of Farinetti and Andrea Guerra, CEO of Prada

Thirty years after birth, Alessandro Baricco he then said goodbye to his creation. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders' register of the Turin company changed significantly Holden srlthe well-known school of “creative writing” founded by the famous writer in 1994 and whose capital has gradually gained prestigious members.

In Milan in front of the notary Monica Zara in fact Baricco himself showed up, Francesco Farinetti (son of Oscar Christmasfounder of Eataly) as the owner of the Mediabro srl, Andrea Guerra (formerly CEO of Merloni and Luxottica and today of Prada) e Alessandra Carra managing director of Feltrinelli spa. But how much did the operation cost the publishing house led by Carlo Feltrinelli?

READ ALSO: Feltrinelli increases 100% stake in Scuola Holden, Baricco sells his shares

The four registered a deed of sale of shares through which Feltrinelli, which since 2019 held 51.5% of Holdenhas risen to 100%. Bariccoin fact, sold its 25.49% to the publishing house for 2.62 million euros, of which one million immediately and the remainder in three installments between December this year and December 2026.

Also Farinetti sold to Feltrinelli: for his 15.93% he collected 1.64 million of which 656 thousand euros immediately and the rest paid in installments as Baricco. In the end War he sold his 7.08% for 729 thousand euros of which 291 thousand euros immediately and the rest in installments. So 48.5% were sold for 5 million.

READ ALSO: Gino Sorbillo, trio of new partners for Jeff Bezos' favorite pizzeria

In 2019 Feltrinelli which already held 31.5% of Holden purchased a 10.51% from Baricco who owned 36%, paying him over 1.3 million. The second package sold was 2.92% of the 10% in the hands of Warwhich Feltrinelli paid 364 thousand 963 euros while Farinetti he sold 6.75% of his 22.5%, collecting 821 thousand 168 euros.

In 2022 Holden it had a turnover of 6.4 million, but closed with a small loss (6 thousand euros) which was added to the 983 thousand euros of red accumulated in previous years. The company had a net worth of 1.6 million against debts of 3.3 million.