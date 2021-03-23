The National Police in Motril arrested a 42-year-old man yesterday, accused of attemped robbery in a foodshop in the Center of town.

The police, once alerted, tracked him down to the San Antonio neighborhood within half an hour of being called out, after a chase through nearby streets.

The police received the call on their own emergency number, 091, to say that a thief had tried to make off with the contents of a cash register – this was around 15.30h. The arrested man allegedly had tried to steal the shop assistant’s mobile phone, too. The woman put up a fight and he left empty handed.

The police quickly checked the CCTV footage, recognized the suspect, who has a criminal record. Within a short time, they had located and detained him and taken him before a magistrate to decide on judicial proceedings.

