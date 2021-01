An armed hold-up of a supermarket in Son Rapinya in Palma is caught on video. A man wearing a white track-suit and armed with a pistol bursts into the shop and demands money from the shop attendant.

Luckily, the supermarket is fitted with video cameras and the man, who is known to police, was quickly arrested.

Shop staff told police that he acted in a very aggressive manner and at one stage they had feared for their lives.