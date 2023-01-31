“We are a group of Latin American citizens who do not agree with one country invading another, destroying its cities and attacking and killing its civilian population, including children, women and the elderly,” reads the ‘Hold on Ukraine’ social media. .

The initiative, in the words of former Colombian peace commissioner Sergio Jaramillo, raises the voice of Latin America in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. “The purpose is for Latin America to have its own voice in what is the biggest international crisis since World War II,” he told EL TIEMPO.

The campaign, launched while the Hay Festival was taking place in Cartagena, is promoted by personalities and citizens from countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Cuba, Uruguay, among others. Writers and journalists from these places have already joined by sending their messages.

Jaramillo explains the two main objectives of ‘Aguanta Ukraine’. On the one hand, to send a voice of support to the Ukrainians, telling them to “keep resisting.” This, so that the conflict is not forgotten, but that interest and support are maintained.

On the other hand, being part of this international discussion and expressing that “an invasion in the 21st century is absolutely unacceptable.” The former commissioner stresses that Latin American countries with completely different political systems have respect for sovereignty in common.

Next February 24 marks one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. It was that day when Russia invaded its neighboring country.

How to participate in the initiative? Anyone who wants to join the campaign raising their voice of solidarity with the Ukrainian people has to post a 15-second video using the hashtag #HOLDUPUKRAINE.

Jaramillo explains that, initially, it is an invitation to people to leave their message in an initiative that is not only for writers and musicians, but for ordinary people. “Later we will see what other things we develop,” he said.

Some Colombian writers who have already shared their messages of encouragement are Héctor Abad Faciolince and Juan Gabriel Vásquez. In addition, Lydia Cacho (Mexico), Alonso Cueto Caballero (Peru) and Leonardo Padura (Cuba), among others, have joined.

“Putin invaded Ukraine; Ukraine never attacked Russia. This is an imperial invasion in the middle of the 21st century that is unacceptable. Ukraine has every right to defend itself; that’s why I say ‘Hold on Ukraine,'” Abad Faciolince said in his video.

For his part, Vásquez left the following message: “The crime of aggression by Putin’s Russia against Ukraine is not only the most dramatic rupture of the international order, but it is a place of extreme suffering, of unprecedented amounts in our century of pain. human. For all that, I want to express my solidarity with that violated country and say ‘Hold on Ukraine'”.

On January 28, at the Hay Festival, the Ukrainian lawyer and activist Oleksandra Matviichuk -Nobel Peace Prize 2022- stressed the importance of supporting the Ukrainiansbut stated that future expectations are difficult.

“It is important that the Ukrainian people feel their support. And I take this opportunity to offer my most sincere gratitude for this, but I see the future as very difficult,” he said.

There are no exact or up-to-date statistics on how many people have been killed, injured or displaced by the conflict. However, in September, six months after the Russian invasion began, the UN had confirmed the death of 5,767 civilians, while the number of wounded reached 8,292.

At the time, the organization said the numbers were likely to be much higher.

For its part, at the end of November 2022, the United States estimated that there were more than 200,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers injured or dead, according to the BBC.

In August 2022, Former Commissioner Jaramillo traveled to kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. As he told EL TIEMPO, there were two things that especially impressed him during his visit.

“After spending a day in the Ukrainian Presidency -which is a building that is three times the size of the Colombian one-, it was to see people working calmly and serenely without light in the corridors, with small lamps, for security reasons dedicated to not giving up,” he said.

In addition, he saw people on the streets making every effort to maintain normality: students going to colleges or universities, traffic flowing normally, people attending cafes. And he concluded: “That is also resisting: not letting life be stolen“.

ELTIEMPO.COM