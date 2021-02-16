Although we know that the market for video game is practically led by Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStationNor is it that others cannot enter. Already did KFC and now it seems that Huawei will search for a place.

As strange as it sounds, the gaming industry is opening up more and more. For example, before we would think that mobile games would have no future, and titles like Genshin Impact they showed us otherwise.

Of course, some other companies realized that more “simple” titles and with micro transactions can also add a lot of value to their companies, such is the case of Konami which has had more earnings on mobile titles than its large IP and console releases.

Taking this as a basis, the idea that a company of smartphones and other technologies such as Huawei Entering the video game market does not sound impossible at all.

Huawei could enter video games

According to reports from Weibo, best recognized for being a network similar to Facebook and Twitter But from China, this would be the electronics giant’s next step.

As we well know, lately brands like Huawei and Xiaomi they are not only dedicated to creating smartphones, but they have also made their way to other markets such as headphones, cameras and even laptops.

Some of their most recent additions to their catalog are the line of Matebook (Matebook X, Pro and 14), which feature a powerful 11th gen processor courtesy of Intel and their own version of the app store (App Gallery).

They have everything to enter the gamer field.

While this does not really indicate anything concrete, it does give us a sample of the amount of effort that the Chinese company is putting into the components of these computers; some rumors suggest that new versions of Matebook they will arrive in the future, albeit with an AMD processor.

Within this cloud of speculation would also be the arrival of Huawei to the video game console market. Yes Honor, the company we know for the manufacture of smartphones did it with a laptop gamer What would prevent them from doing the same?

Amazon wants to enter the video game market with Moon, Google is already doing his thing with Stadia Y KFC has a console that will warm up your chick What does it need to do Huawei to make your console stand out from the rest?

We recommend you:

Source.



