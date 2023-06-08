Harmful legacies of slavery are still heard in many gaps in our republican life. Around here, every police van still has a bit of a slave ship, says the columnist. Colonel Miguel Vidigal entered the history of the Rio de Janeiro Police for implementing an extremely simple and profoundly efficient “security system”: he arrested any black person that he considered suspicious, and only ascertained her possible guilt after the arrest had been carried out.

Those who follow Brazilian news can easily ask themselves: what’s new in Coronel Vidigal’s security system? After all, even if it is illegal, the widespread suspicion of the black population is one of the most striking features of police actions in Brazil.

The detail is that Colonel Vidigal served in the Rio de Janeiro police in the 1820s. That’s right.

Coronel Vidigal was a man who lived 200 years ago, in a Rio de Janeiro that was becoming the largest slave city in the Americas. Its function was, therefore, to guarantee the order of the capital of the Empire of Brazil, a city that depended on the work of thousands of enslaved men and women, but who feared the presence of these people, who had countless reasons to rise up against the slavery they experienced. Vidigal and his cronies went down in history for creating a “public security system” that, although it seemed effective, was illegal, violent and truculent with the black population, whether enslaved or free, and which came to be openly condemned by part of the population. white woman who lived in Rio de Janeiro at the time.

And what does this have to do with Brazil today? Absolutely everything.

Last Sunday, June 4, a market in Vila Mariana, in São Paulo, was robbed by three people. The police were called, and after receiving a description of the criminals from one of the establishment’s employees, they managed to arrest one of the three perpetrators of the crime, who refused to go to the police station. The boy, who had committed the crime of having stolen two bars of chocolate, appeared to be under the influence of some drug and/or had some mental health issue, resisted the arrest warrant. And what was the solution given by the military police? They tied the suspect’s hands and feet with a rope and took him by force to the nearest UPA, disrespecting any and all notions of human rights.

Coronel Vidigal remains present

The scenes of the boy being taken away by the police are absolutely shocking. And since I have no words to describe this horror, I will stick to the fact that this horror is historically constructed and legitimized. My feeling was that Colonel Vidigal had “downed” the two police officers in question, who had disrespected the institution’s codes of conduct to “do their duty” and perpetuated in the most terrible way the racism that commands us.

The São Paulo Military Police condemned the actions of these two members, removed them from their duties and opened an inquiry to investigate possible misconduct. A procedure that we are tired of seeing, and that we know, does not result in much. And to prove this I can refer back to the truculent actions of Coronel Vidigal, in the 19th century, or the most recent case, in May 2022, in which the Highway Police of Sergipe improvised created a gas chamber in a van and killed for asphyxiated Genivaldo, a black man suffering from mental disorders who had no chance to defend himself.

There is no doubt that what we have in Brazil is a very well-defined standard of conduct on the part of the corporations responsible for maintaining order, especially the military police. A pattern that has in its DNA racism that carries with it a presumption of historical culpability for any and all black people, due to the fact that they are who they are: a black person.

There are no more possible excuses for this type of action. Or rather, for this type of public policy. The frequency with which the black population is disrespected in their basic rights by public bodies that should guarantee their safety is clear proof that these institutions were and continue to be organized to guarantee the citizenship of a specific group of Brazilians.

I don’t know and I don’t want to know the names of the São Paulo military police who disrespected and humiliated a Brazilian citizen who stole two bars of chocolate, treating him the same way that traffickers treated enslaved Africans, or that the police of Rio de Janeiro dealt with the black population, not least because this is not a localized or individual problem. What I do know is that the harmful legacies of slavery are still heard in many gaps in our republican life. And that it is necessary to recognize this heritage in order to transform it.

Around here, in Brazil in 2023, every van still has a bit of a slave ship.

Master and PhD in Social History from USP, Ynaê Lopes dos Santos is a professor of History of the Americas at UFF. She is the author of the books Além da Senzala. Slave Housing Arrangements in Rio de Janeiro (Hucitec 2010), History of Africa and Afro-descendant Brazil (Pallas, 2017), Juliano Moreira: black doctor in the founding of psychiatry in Brazil (EDUFF, 2020) and Brazilian racism: A history of formation from the country (However, 2022), and also responsible for the Instagram profile @nossos_passos_vem_de_longe.

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.

