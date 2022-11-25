Mexico.- The ‘Captain Perez’ He is one of the conductors most loved by viewers in Mexico, he is a comedian and conductor originally from Aguascalientes, who became known through the morning program ‘Venga la Alegría’ and ‘The Resolana’.

Currently, the comedian is enjoying the World Cup in Qatar, but despite this he continues to upload content through his social networkswhere yesterday he made a joke about an article that Angela Aguilar used to prevent his pants from falling during a photo session, which he shared through his official account of instagram.

We recommend you read…

“Hold on my Ángela, the Christmas bonus is almost here,” shared ‘El Capi’ along with a couple of photos on Facebook.

The image of Ángela Aguilar wearing a top and pants that she held with what appears to be a piece of rope or cord instead of a belt provoked the good sense of humor of Carlos Alberto Perez.

We recommend you read…

Users also began to catch the joke that ‘The Cap’ made about Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, so they took on the task of continuing to make jokes about it.

It should be noted that to Angela Aguilar She is doing great in her artistic career, she is enjoying success and fame, as she recently also participated as a model in Rihanna’s lingerie show.

“What El Capi doesn’t know is that this belt is Gucci and it costs more than 10,000 Mexican pesos.” “Don’t let Balenciaga see it, otherwise in a week they will launch a very expensive belt” and “I’m not the only one who uses plastic bags as a belt”.

However, Ángela Aguilar has dazzled on social networks with her outfits from luxury brands such as Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton throughout the year, outfits worth more than 40,000 Mexican pesos.