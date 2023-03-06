We do not invent, but the EU. Motorists have to pass inspections earlier and more often in order to keep your driver’s license.

Okay, getting your driver’s license isn’t as easy as it used to be. Then you could pick up the coveted piece of paper with a few driving lessons and a turn around the street. No, it is now really much more difficult with more theory but also with more practical exercises. It has therefore become much busier on the road. In addition, we are inundated with all kinds of rules that are also often adjusted. Now it’s still the case that if you get your driver’s license, you basically have it until you’re seventy-five without further hassle. But that may change if it is up to the European Union (EU), message the AD.

Inspections to keep your driver’s license

We are especially talking about seniors. According to EU plans, people over 70 must regularly prove that they can still drive. The aim of the EU is that there should be no more road deaths by 2050. Another ambitious plan. In my opinion not – or hardly – feasible, because accidents always happen. That is no different in traffic, unfortunately.

Anyway, to achieve this goal, the number of road fatalities must be halved by 2030. In 2022 we could count 20,600 victims on European roads. This has risen again in the last two years, because we are all getting back into the car after the corona pandemic. The number of road deaths is also rising in the Netherlands. Examining the elderly is one of the measures that the EU would like to introduce.

Check

This is already the case in the Netherlands: the elderly from the age of 75 must undergo a medical examination. This is not the case in many other European countries. There you really have your driver’s license for life. The EU plans to screen senior citizens over the age of 70 every five years. The old people get a driver’s license for five years and this must therefore be renewed every time. Getting older isn’t fun, let’s face it. Your body just deteriorates and your reflexes become less. So in itself it is not surprising that you are inspected more often.

Incidentally, the EU is going to extend the validity of driving licenses to fifteen years (now 10 years), which is good news. An additional advantage is that this can be handled digitally in the near future, so going to the town hall is no longer necessary.

