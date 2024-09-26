The island of Holboxone of the most popular tourist destinations in Quintana Roo, has been severely affected by Hurricane Helene. As the hurricane begins to move away, the streets of the island remain flooded, and power outages are reported in several areas. This situation has complicated the daily lives of the inhabitants, who are on alert for possible new impacts.

Since yesterday, boat crossings to the island have been suspended, with the last trips being those for the voluntary evacuation of people. In total, 338 residents decided to leave Holbox and seek refuge in other parts of the region, in anticipation of the damage that the hurricane could cause. The evacuation has been a crucial preventive measure to guarantee the safety of the inhabitants.

In the port of Chiquilawhich serves as the main connection to the island, has also been seriously affected. Flooding and power outages have paralyzed daily activities, affecting both residents and tourists in the area. The situation has prompted an immediate response from local and federal authorities.

Members of the Army, Navy and National Guard have arrived in the area to join in the clean-up efforts and provide support to residents. These efforts are essential for the recovery of the port and its surroundings, allowing the community to begin resuming its normal activities as soon as possible.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation in Holbox and Chiquilá, hoping that once the hurricane has passed, they will be able to more accurately assess the damage and coordinate reconstruction efforts. Assessing the damage will be a crucial step in determining community needs and planning recovery actions.

The impact of Hurricane Helene in Holbox and Chiquilá highlights the vulnerability of these areas to natural phenomena. The community and authorities must work together to implement prevention and mitigation measures that can reduce risks in the future. Community resilience will be key to overcoming this crisis.

Tourism, one of the main sources of income for Holbox, has been severely affected. The suspension of boat crossings and adverse conditions have led to the cancellation of numerous reservations, affecting local businesses. The recovery of the tourism sector will be a major challenge in the coming months.

In the midst of adversity, the solidarity and joint efforts of residents and authorities are a ray of hope. The community of Holbox and Chiquilá has once again demonstrated its ability to face and overcome difficulties, working tirelessly to restore normality and ensure a safe and prosperous future for all.