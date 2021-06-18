Vaccination centers in the Netherlands innovated in an attempt to encourage the population to be immunized against covid-19 and began offering pickled herring, a typical dish of the country, free of charge for those who are vaccinated. The information is from the The Guardian.

The stations received lots of the delicacy and are distributing it free of charge to those who receive the dose of immunizers against the coronavirus.

Herring is a type of fish that undergoes a curing procedure and is made with vegetables. It’s a typical Dutch food. According to Agnes Leewis, director of the Dutch fish marketing board, the decision is “logical”.

“Now we can trust that everyone in the Netherlands will feel like a’ new Dutchman in a very short time. Who resists the offer of getting a herring in exchange for just one kebab”, said Leewis.

