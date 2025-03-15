Holaluz and Icosium Investment They have signed a convertible loan for 15.5 million euros, at a price of 2.10 euros per share, which represents a 52% premium compared to the price of the company immediately prior to the signing of the loan.

The announcement occurs a few days after Catalan energy has reached an agreement with the bank’s restructuring banks, although it was agreed since the beginning of November last year.

The disbursement will not be later than April 30, as announced by the firm chaired by Carlota Pi in a communication to BME Growth. “The loan is granted with the purpose of stabilizing the existing debt obligations with suppliers, reinforcing the situation of the treasury of the company to finance the daily current capital and improve the operational platform of the company for natural gas and other green energies, “says the brief.

Icosium and Holaluz agreed to a capital increase of 22 million euros to give entry to the fund, which will end up becoming the maximum shareholder with 33.43%. In a first phase, Icosium promised to contribute 6.48 million euros through the issuance of new ordinary shares at 1.80 euros per title without preferential subscription rights, reaching 14.12% and two seats in the Board of Directors. For its part, the second corresponds to the convertible loan that just subscribed. After completing them, he will designate a Third Member on the Council and will scale up to 33.43%. The operation values ​​the company in more than 45 million euros.