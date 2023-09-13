Warner Bros. Japan announced today the arrival of a new animated adaptation for Hokuto no Kenknown in Italy as “Ken the Warrior” or internationally as Fist of the North Star. The anime, based on the original work by Buronson And Tetsuo Hara, will be able to count on a completely new cast. However, no further details are known at this time.

The announcement takes place in conjunction with fortieth anniversary of the series and only a first key visual is shared which shows us the protagonist Kenshiro from behind. Even if we cannot admire his face we can see how the style adopted is extremely faithful to that of the original manga. More information will be revealed in the future.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan Street Anime News Network