Next stop: Premier League. United have officially put the pre-season on hold with a weekend between Old Trafford and Dublin, in which Red Devils fans discovered Rasmus Hojlund, the new center forward from Atalanta, and Ten Hag refined the group ahead of their league debut on Monday at home to Wolverhampton. The Dutch coach who turned United upside down last season, winning the Carabao Cup, losing the FA Cup final and finishing third in the league, is already thinking about his new mission: to do even better. And for this reason United 2023-24 is a team in his image and likeness.