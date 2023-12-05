Flock, the next game from the developers behind Hohokum, now has a free demo available on Steam.

The game will be published by Annapurna and was first revealed in 2022. A gameplay trailer was then shown at the publisher’s showcase earlier this year.

The demo is single player only and available as part of Wholesome Games’ Wholesome Snack showcase ahead of The Game Awards on Thursday.

Flock | Gameplay Walkthrough

“Fly, explore and charm creatures into your flock, all from the back of a giant bird,” promised developer Hollow Ponds in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

We’re excited to share that we’ve got a single player demo out now on Steam! Fly, explore and charm creatures into your flock, all from the back of a giant bird! It’s playable as part of @_wholesomegames‘Wholesome Snack this week. Play it here: https://t.co/RjcFyk3WKw pic.twitter.com/2t0HMrWy9B — Hollow Ponds (@hllwpnds) December 5, 2023

Flock will be released on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation, although the release date remains unknown. This demo, however, will be the first time the public is able to go hands-on with the game.

After this year’s Annapurna Showcase, Victoria spoke with developers Richard Hogg and Ricky Hagget about the inspiration behind the game’s flight and how it’s an approachable video game experience.

They also discuss shearing sheep, which Victoria has done in real life!

