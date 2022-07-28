All ‘Annapurna Showcasesomewhat surprisingly, it was announced and immediately released on PC via Steam, Hohokuman extremely interesting title developed by Honeyslug but above all by Santa Monica Studio.

Released on PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, Hohokum allows you to control Long Mover, to be wiry with the aim of collecting hidden eyes throughout the map. This is the synopsis:

“TOStep into the shoes of a curious flying being similar to a kite and set off to colorful and bizarre worlds just waiting to be discovered. Interact with characters and environments to discover their secrets, or wander as you like and be amazed by what you find. Although there are goals and activities, Hohokum is basically a playground – a place to wander and get lost.”