I.In the coming years a lot will be written about the Hohenzollern and National Socialism. After all, the current debate about the demands of the Prince of Prussia on the German state offers young historians an ideal field of profiling, and the ambition of the established authorities should not be underestimated. Emeritus Lothar Machtan from Bremen, who was granted access to the Hohenzollern archives in Hechingen, is said to be preparing a collection of sources on the role of ex-Crown Prince Wilhelm of Prussia in the rise of Hitler. Stephan Malinowski, in turn, author of one of the four reports on the compensation claims of the former Prussian ruling house, will probably continue his award-winning work on the German path “From King to Leader” with a corresponding thematic focus.

The known, succinctly summarized

But it will be some time before such research results are published. Until then, one can satisfy one’s historical interest with a book that throws a Dutch sideways glance at the German controversy. Jacco Pekelder and Joep Schenk, two of the three authors of the volume “The Emperor and the Third Reich”, teach history at the University of Utrecht, and Cornelis van der Bas, the third, is curator of the Huis Doorn Museum, which resides in the castle , in which Wilhelm II spent the last twenty-one years of his life. Your study was created as a companion volume to the exhibition of the same name, which has been on view in Huis Doorn since October last year and is closed due to the pandemic. With one significant exception, it contains almost nothing that one could not have known on the subject before it was published. In return, it sums up the known so succinctly and succinctly that one can almost speak of a manual.

The telling exception is the tussle between the Hohenzollern and the Dutch state over Huis Doorn. After the Second World War, in the final phase of which thousands of Dutchmen starved to death under German occupation, the residence of the exiled emperor was confiscated as enemy property. Wilhelm’s son and heir, the same ex-Crown Prince Wilhelm, whose share in Hitler’s career the German historians dispute, tried in vain to get it returned from 1946: The evidence of his involvement in the form of newspaper articles and photos with swastika armbands was all too overwhelming. But as early as 1951, Wilhelm’s son Louis Ferdinand again submitted a motion to “de-hostile”, among other things with the argument that the strengthening of his house associated with the restitution of the castle could strengthen the young democracy in Germany.

An insensitivity to historical realities

This move was also blocked and the matter lingered for several decades until it came back on the agenda seven years ago. In 2013 or 2014, according to the authors, today’s Hohenzollern head of the family, Georg Friedrich von Prussia, asked the Dutch Ministry of Education to transfer it back again. When the talks were unsuccessful, he had a law firm in Rotterdam formally claim Huis Doorn. The reason given was, among other things, that the Dutch state had forfeited its property rights by establishing the foundation that still manages the castle today, because it had thereby violated the royal decree of 1944, which stipulated the sale of German property to compensate war victims .