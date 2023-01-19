Hogwarts Legacy it will allow us to create our character freely, in appearance and beyond. Indeed we can decide which House to enter and which is our wand. Everything will be possible from February 10 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S (the other versions will arrive later) or already now. In fact, you can take advantage of the my.wizardingworld site to complete these procedures in advance, through your account.

A certain number of users will already have their own dedicated account Wizarding World with this information, then he can directly move that data into the game. The procedure is explained, in English, at this address (where you will find all the necessary links). Below you can find our translation.

First of all, you need to sign in with your account or create a new one. In case you haven’t already done so, you need to proceed to Ceremony of the Wand and the Sorting, so as to choose your home. This information will be contained within an 8-digit code that will be provided by the Wizarding World site. The next step is to enter the Warner Bros Games website, publisher of Hogwarts Legacy, and log in with your account or create a new one. Through the eight-digit code it will be possible to link the Wizarding World and Warner Bros.

Once inside Hogwarts Legacy, you will receive a link to log into your Warner Bros. Games account. There will also be a QR code to simplify the process. At this point you will get another code, this time six digits, which you can use to enter your Warner Bros. account information into the game.

By doing this procedure we not only move our House and our wand inside Hogwarts Legacy, but we also get an exclusive wallpaper for PC as well as a in game contenti.e. a mask. If you log in with your Harry Potter Fan Club account, you also get a robe in your House colours. You can see the two cosmetic items below.

The aesthetic contents of Hogwarts Legacy

For a complete guide to possible problems, we leave you to Official Portkey Games FAQ.

While waiting for the release of the game, you can also see what the Sorting Hat looks like, so you can get in the right mood to decide what your Hogwarts Legacy house will be.